Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao releases coastal tourism calender for Dakshina Kannada

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it is the first step for the development of tourism in the district.

Dakshina Kannada had the same level of scope that states like Goa and Kerala have, “We must try to ramp up the facilities for the tourists from other parts of the state as well as outside the state”.

Noting that tourism grows when law and order is not compromised, the minister said the government will extend necessary support for the development of the sector in the district.