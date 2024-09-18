Karnataka: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, wife approach High Court against BBMP demand notice for Rs 41.455 lakh

Dinesh and his wife own a property measuring 608.21 square metre and had applied for building plan sanction. As per the demand notice, the petitioners are required to pay Rs 59,994 as scrutiny fee, Rs 11,09,731 (ground rent with GST at 18%), Rs 11,96,936 as licence fee, Rs 1,89,800 as betterment fee for building, Rs 6,85,810 as betterment fee for the site area, Rs 1,89,800 as security deposit, Rs 4,37,500 towards MRTS (BDA), Rs 15,225 as lake rejuvenation fee.

The petitioners claimed that the high court had quashed the ground rent, licence fee, scrutiny fee, security deposit and upfront deposit of labour cess in its judgement. Despite this order, the Karnataka Municipal Corporations and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Act was introduced as an attempt to nullify the high court order. The petitioners stated that the judgement, passed on August 4, 2021, refund was also ordered against such illegally levied taxes.

The petition stated that the BBMP seeks to impose various charges for the entire Bengaluru metropolitan area without specifying the areas of its applicability and inapplicability where there is overlapping between the BMRCL, BWSSB, BDA and the BBMP. It is contended that these charges are illegal and bad in law since BBMP is not empowered to carry out any services pertaining to MRTS, water supply scheme etc. Thus, demand and levy of taxes in the guise of fees are violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the constitution, the petition stated. “The state has no plans for a mass rapid transport system in Bengaluru. Prior to collection of any funds for the improvement scheme, the respondents have to prepare the plan for the said scheme,” the petition stated.