<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Tuesday sought a detailed report from DGP&IGP MA Saleem on harassment and misconduct allegations involving police officers.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said he had taken note of media reports on the allegations.</p>.<p>DCRE Inspector Srinivas TR has made serious charges against his seniors, including continuous harassment.</p>.Karnataka: SP Kashi seeks meeting with CM Siddaramaiah to expose alleged ‘misconduct’ by IPS officers.<p>Meanwhile, DCRE SP SS Kashi has written to the DGP, alleging misconduct by the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner and a few IPS officers, seeking 30 minutes to present details.</p>.<p>The Home Minister said both matters are being treated with seriousness and that he has directed the DGP to submit a comprehensive report examining the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the complaints.</p>.<p>"After receiving the report, we will verify the facts and take appropriate action based on the findings,” Parameshwara said.</p>