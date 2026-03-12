Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for timely revision of guidance value of properties

Given that the government is acquiring land for various projects, failure to revise guidance value leads to farmers incurring losses, says Gowda.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 00:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 00:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsKrishna Byre Gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us