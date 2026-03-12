<p>Revenue Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> on Wednesday called for a timely revision of properties’ guidance values, which he said would prevent illegal transactions, thereby ensuring justice for farmers losing land for projects.</p>.<p>Replying to a query from BJP MLC K S Naveen in the Legislative Council, Krishna Byre Gowda said, “Revising the guidance value from time to time will ensure justice to farmers parting with their land. In some places, there is a lot of difference between the guidance value and market price, which leaves scope for illegal transactions.”</p>.Property deals across Karnataka may get costlier from April.<p>Naveen pointed out that farmers losing their land were being compensated at rates fixed with the 2019 guidance value as the reference point. “Don’t you think acquiring land at the 2019 guidance value rates is resulting in farmers incurring losses?” asked Naveen.</p>.<p>Given that the government was acquiring land for various projects, failure to revise guidance value leads to farmers incurring losses, conceded Gowda. “But there are people who would oppose revising the guidance value,” he said.</p>.<p>Pointing to the vast difference in the guidance and market values of properties, he said, “In some cases where the guidance value is Rs 2 lakh, the market price of the property is around Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh. This is encouraging transactions involving black money.”</p>