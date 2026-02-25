<p>The government has extended the ‘auto mutation’ system of properties across the state.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda launched the extension initiative on Tuesday. </p>.<p>If no objection is filed within the stipulated period (seven days), automatic mutation documents will be created with the digital signatures of the village accountant (VA) and revenue inspector (RI). </p>.Kin denying women land share: Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda .<p>In April 2024, changes were made in Bhoomi software so that mutation documents related to notice-free rights/loans, land conversion, phodi, land acquisition, court orders, court stay/release, government orders, succession, and pahani transfer would be automatically approved.</p>.<p>From Apr 1, 2024 to Feb 20 this year, 35.11 lakh notice-free mutations have been automatically done without RI signatures. Similarly, from Dec 26, 2025, all mutations with 7-day (registered) and 15-day (unregistered) notice periods will, after expiry of the period, be automatically approved without human intervention.</p>.<p>Earlier, mutations with 7 and 15-day notice periods had to be approved by the RI personally through digital signature after expiry of the period. Because of this, mutation approvals were delayed. </p>.<p>In the new system, as soon as notice period expires, approval can be given automatically through server signature in the software without human intervention. If any objection application comes from the RI or the public during notice period, mutation will not be completed and case will be transferred to the tahsildar’s court in RCCMS software. </p>.<p>By end of March, laptops will be distributed to all revenue inspectors which will help them immediately get information about objection applications related to mutation.</p>.<p>The automatic service for 7 and 15-day notice mutations was implemented experimentally in Mandya district. Only 2% objection applications came and account transfer was done automatically. No serious lapses were found. Therefore, automatic mutation service is being implemented statewide, said the minister.</p>.<p>“Deputy commissioners must create awareness among the public,” said Rajendra Kumar Kataria, principal secretary, Revenue department.</p>