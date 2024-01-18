Karnataka minister Krishna Byre Gowda orders biometric attendance at sub-registrar offices

Gowda pointed out that the new Kaveri 2.0 system was developed expressly to put an end to citizens from being made to wait unnecessarily and keep touts out. "Several reforms have been initiated over the last six months. But what we discuss here is not being implemented. The end result is that people continue to suffer," the minister rued.

Under Kaveri 2.0, Gowda said appointments can be given to citizens for registration of property documents. "If documents are in order, then registration can be done in under 30 minutes. But this system isn't being used by most officers. Therefore, people end up waiting and we aren't able to control touts from demanding bribes. I saw this myself at Maddur," Gowda fumed. "What we're doing is one thing and what's happening on the ground is something else. None of our reforms has reached citizens."

One reason for crowding at sub-registrar offices is officials turning up late to work. "Biometric attendance must be mandatory in every sub-registrar office. We must see to it that officials come to work on time," Gowda said. The minister also issued stern instructions that touts must be dealt with strictly.

Gowda also discussed ways to make processes more citizen-friendly by amending the existing law.