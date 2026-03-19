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Karnataka: Minister M C Sudhakar moots panel to regulate honorary doctorates

In a letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, also the chancellor of universities, Dr Sudhakar mentioned about the lack of standards in awarding honorary doctorates.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 00:16 IST
Karanataka NewsDr Sudhakar

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