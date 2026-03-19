<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Higher Education <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dr-sudhakar">Dr M C Sudhakar</a> has proposed the constitution of an expert panel to regulate honorary doctorates.</p>.<p>In a letter to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, also the chancellor of universities, Dr Sudhakar mentioned about the lack of standards in awarding honorary doctorates. </p>.<p>It said due to the lack of standard uniform norms, multiple universities were awarding honorary doctorates to same persons. In the letter, the minister sought approval to constitute the panel.</p>.<p>The move comes in the wake of Congress member Ramesh Babu raising the issue in the Legislative Council recently, urging the government to set up a regulatory mechanism. </p>.200 guest faculties across Karnataka quit fearing probe into fake PhD/MPhil certificates.<p>According to the letter, provisions under the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, empower universities to confer honorary doctorates on distinguished individuals for their contributions.</p>.<p>However, the absence of clear guidelines has led to instances of multiple universities honouring the same person, raising questions about credibility and standardisation.</p>.<p><strong>Uniform guidelines</strong></p>.<p>“To preserve the dignity, credibility and sanctity of honorary degrees, it has become necessary to evolve uniform regulatory guidelines,” the minister’s letter said.</p>.<p>The matter was not addressed during the vice-chancellors’ conference held on February 21, where discussions were limited to convocation procedures and academic calendars.</p>.<p>So, the government has now proposed the formation of a a dedicated expert committee. </p>.<p><strong>To ensure transparency</strong> </p>.<p>It will review current norms and recommend new ones to ensure transparency and uniformity across all public, private and deemed-to-be universities in the state in conferring honorary doctorates. </p>.<p>In the current system, public universities shortlist names in the syndicate and submit the same to the governor. The committee constituted by the governor does the final recommendation. </p>