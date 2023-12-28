Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa’s car crashes into a lorry, he escapes unhurt

Bengaluru: Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, met with an accident near Nandihalli, Tumakuru, late on Wednesday night.

The car crashed into the back of a lorry en route to Bengaluru from Shivamogga on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru road.

The front of the car was completely crushed by the impact of the accident.

However, the minister did not suffer injuries and escaped unhurt.

He was shifted to another car to continue his journey to Bengaluru.

A case has been registered at the Kyathsandra police; both the car and the lorry have been seized.