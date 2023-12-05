Karnataka minister orders inquiry into temple redevelopment project

Responding to a question in the Assembly by JD(S) member from Devadurga Karemma Nayak, Reddy said the department had cumulatively released Rs 16.18 crore exclusively to redevelop temples for Raichur district in the last three years since the 2020-21 fiscal year. “In the same period, 347 temples of Devedurga were identified under redevelopment schemes. However, it has come to light that no work was taken up in 87 temples,” he explained.