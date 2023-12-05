Karnataka minister orders inquiry into temple redevelopment project

Muzrai and Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday ordered an inquiry into the funds released for the redevelopment of temples after members cutting across party lines alleged that contractors had not taken up any “visible” redevelopment work.
Responding to a question in the Assembly by JD(S) member from Devadurga Karemma Nayak, Reddy said the department had cumulatively released Rs 16.18 crore exclusively to redevelop temples for Raichur district in the last three years since the 2020-21 fiscal year. “In the same period, 347 temples of Devedurga were identified under redevelopment schemes. However, it has come to light that no work was taken up in 87 temples,” he explained.
Intervening at this juncture, Nayak alleged that no development was taken up in any of the temples as the entire money allocated under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes plans had been misused. Officials had been releasing funds to all contractors without verifying documents or work, she said.
Similar complaints were raised by a couple of Congress and BJP legislators, including Suresh Gowda, alleging that the department officials were releasing funds indiscriminately without verifying whether work was undertaken or not. In reply, Reddy asserted that the department would order an inquiry to know the status of works as well as funds released to contractors.