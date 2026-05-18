Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka minister orders SOP for safety of tourists in elephant livestock camps after Kodagu death

Stating that an SOP must be formulated for the safety of trekkers/tourists on ecotourism treks, he said that trekking operations should be temporarily suspended until enforcement is ensured.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 14:09 IST
Karnataka NewselephantEshwar Khandre

Follow us on :

Follow Us