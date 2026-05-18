<p>Bidar: Minister of Forests, Biology and Environment Eshwar Khandre directed officials to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for tourist safety in all elephant livestock and rehabilitation camps in the state. He said tourists should be allowed to watch elephants bathe from a distance of 100 feet.</p><p>Issuing the direction to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden in this regard, he asserted that tourist safety must be given high priority in view of the death of a woman tourist from Chennai after an elephant fell on her at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Kodagu district.</p><p>Stating that an SOP must be formulated for the safety of trekkers/tourists on ecotourism treks, he said that trekking operations should be temporarily suspended until enforcement is ensured.</p>.Tourist woman killed after elephant falls on her at Dubare camp in Karnataka's Kodagu.<p>He also directed forest officials not to allow tourists near elephants, requiring them to stand at least 100 feet away and prohibiting selfies, photos, and feeding elephants any food such as bananas, jaggery, or sugarcane, effective May 19.</p>