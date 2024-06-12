Karnataka minister orders state pollution board to clear files immediately, seeks transparency

Bengaluru: The state government on Wednesday ordered the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) not to sit on the files requiring permission for setting up and operating mines and industries, warning that officials concerned will be held responsible for unnecessary delays.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre gave the direction during a review meeting of the KSPCB, expressed his displeasure after learning that 769 files were pending with the Board as of June 7.