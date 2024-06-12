Karnataka minister orders state pollution board to clear files immediately, seeks transparency

Bengaluru: The state government on Wednesday ordered the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) not to sit on the files requiring permission for setting up and operating mines and industries, warning that officials concerned will be held responsible for unnecessary delays.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre gave the direction during a review meeting of the KSPCB, expressed his displeasure after learning that 769 files were pending with the Board as of June 7.
The KSPCB issues two levels of permission to industries, construction works and mining activities. The first clearance is the consent for establishment (CFE), which is necessary for setting up the necessary facilities while the second clearance is for consent for operation (CFO) of the establishment.
"I have given clear instructions to the officials to accept or reject the files as per the rules. If the files do not contain the information necessary for the compliance, then the same should be amended and cleared immediately. Officials concerned will be directly held responsible for delaying the clearances," Khandre said.
The meeting comes days after the government removed the chairman of the KSPCB Shanth A Thimmaiah over abuse of power and violating transparency rules, which had led to allegations of corruption. Environment Department Principal Secretary B P Ravi was made the chairman on May 31.
Khandre said that the committees which meet on clearing the CFE and CFO applications have to provide the details online within three days after the meeting. Those who got the clearance should be able to get their clearance letter online, the minister said, calling for transparency in the operation of the board.
KSPCB Chairman B P Ravi, members Sharankumar Modi, Pradip C Mariswamy Gowda and others were present during the meeting.
