Karnataka Minister Patil meets J P Nadda, reiterates demand for AIIMS in Raichur

Patil requested Nadda to sanction supernumerary MBBS seats in government autonomous medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education from the academic year 2025-26 onwards.

The minister requested the Union Health Minister to sanction a 15 per cent NRI quota by creating 508 additional supernumerary MBBS seats for admissions in 22 government medical colleges in the state, the statement said.

Patil had met the Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC) last month and submitted the letter in this regard.

Justifying the proposal of supernumerary MBBS seats, the minister maintained that creating NRI quota within the available annual intake of seats was not feasible and expressed apprehension that disturbing the existing intake may trigger protests from students and parents.

There are 22 government medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education that had intake capacity of 3,450 seats for the year 2023-24 out of which 85 per cent (2929 seats) was Karnataka quota and 521 (15 percent) were of All India Quota, the statement added.

Patil, who is also in-charge Minister for Raichur district, urged the Union Health Minister to sanction AIIMS at Raichur at the earliest, the statement said.