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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge tells RSS to 'keep documents ready for registration', BJP cries foul

BJP's R Ashoka maintained that the RSS had been functioning for decades in accordance with the law and questioned why registration was being demanded now.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsRSSRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghPriyank KhargeR Ashoka

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