Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge tells RSS to 'keep documents ready for registration', BJP cries foul

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday demanded accountability from the RSS, asking the Karnataka BJP to tell the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ask-them-to-keep-registration-documents-ready-karnataka-home-minister-kharges-jibe-at-bjp-rss-4031634">"body of individuals" to keep documents</a> for registration. </p><p>He was reacting to an X post by the state BJP that suggested that the Home Department was now stuck in the hands of an "incompetent minister". Kharge succeeded G Parameshwara as the Karnataka home minister just last week. </p>.BJP-RSS eyeing 'jal, jangal, zameen' of tribals, says Rahul Gandhi.<p>Speaking to DH, Kharge said he was not seeking a ban on the organisation but rather demanding transparency and accountability. </p><p>"I received two death threats soon after taking charge as home minister from the RSS. So I have asked them to keep ready the documents for registration," he stated, clarifying that he was not ordering any crackdown but only asking that the procedure be followed. </p><p>"If you start an NGO, don't you have to register and inform the government about its headquarters and activities? If an organisation is marching across the state, there must be accountability," he said. "When have I ever said I will ban the RSS? I have never said that. All I am saying is that I will seek accountability." </p><p>He added, "I am not above the Constitution or the rule of law. It is time they started answering the people and the government." </p>.Man arrested for casteist remark against Priyank Kharge.<p>In a separate media briefing, Kharge pointed out that the RSS collects "huge" donations from the public and being a "body of individuals" isn't exempted from paying tax. </p><p><strong>RSS need not register: R Ashoka</strong></p><p>However, senior BJP leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, maintained that the RSS had been functioning for decades in accordance with the law and questioned why registration was being demanded now. </p><p>He argued that prominent national leaders, including former presidents, prime ministers and chief ministers, had associations with the RSS and accused the Congress of targeting the organisation for political reasons. </p><p>"The RSS operates legally, complies with applicable laws and does not require any fresh registration merely because of the home minister's statement," Ashoka told this newspaper. </p><p>BL Santhosh, the BJP national general secretary (organisation), who was deputed from the RSS, declined to comment.</p>