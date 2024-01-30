Karnataka minister Sharan Patil airs concern over growing malnutrition among pregnant women, children

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Tuesday acknowledged the challenge of growing malnutrition among women and children and urged the people to make use of the central and state government schemes to address the issue.

He expressed concern over the growing malnutrition among pregnant women and children in 'Kalyana Karnataka' region, and stressed on the need to eradicate poverty and illiteracy in the society to get rid of malnutrition.

The minister was addressing the gathering here after inaugurating a two-day workshop on Food, Nutrition, Health-Hygiene & Wash organised by National Livelihood Mission.