Karnataka Minister slams BJP leaders for silence on Centre's 'step-mother' attitude

<p>Davanagere: Slamming BJP leaders, agriculture minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-cheluvarayaswamy">N Cheluvarayaswamy </a>said the Centre has given superfluous importance and funds to Tamil Nadu, where there is no single MP of the BJP. </p><p>"But the government is sidelining Karnataka which has 19 BJP MPs. Why can't these MPs question the government's step-mother attitude towards the state?" he asked.</p>.‘Empowered’ urban bodies in Karnataka grapple with shrinking funds.<p>Addressing media personsv here on Saturday, he said, "state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, union ministers V Somanna, Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka have no courage to question the Centre in this regard."</p><p>"When this is the reality, do they have a moral right to seek support from voters for BJP in the bypolls?" he questioned and said he is ready to face punishment if there he is wrong.</p>