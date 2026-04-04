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Karnataka Minister slams BJP leaders for silence on Centre's 'step-mother' attitude

Agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy also called out BJP MPs for not questioning the Central government.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:02 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPTamil NaduKarnatakaN Cheluvarayaswamy

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