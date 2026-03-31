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Karnataka Minister Sudhakar hospitalised after lung infection

Sudhakar, who holds planning and statistics portfolio, is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital at Yashwanthpur in the city.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:10 IST
Karnataka NewsICUD Sudhakar

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