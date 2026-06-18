Karnataka Minister U T Khader hails role of nurses in patient care

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Health and Family Welfare U T Khader on Wednesday lauded the nursing community for playing a vital role in safeguarding public health and providing quality patient care. </p>.<p>Speaking at the 25th Florence Nightingale awards programme 2026, he praised nurses for their selfless service, compassion, dedication and commitment, calling them the backbone of the healthcare system. </p>.<p>On the occasion, nurses who had rendered outstanding service and achieved excellence in the healthcare field were honoured with the awards. </p>.Bengaluru: Two nursing students from Kerala killed in a road accident on Mysore Road.<p><strong>Service-oriented spirit</strong></p>.<p>The ceremony, which celebrated the dignity and service-oriented spirit of the nursing profession, was attended by dignitaries, healthcare professionals and members of the nursing community. </p>.<p>Twelve nurses received excellence awards, each of which carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a memento. </p>.<p>Among those feted were Seema K from Taluk Government Hospital, Raichur; Bharathi Mendigeri, Taluk Government Hospital, Belagavi; Leelavatji K O, Malathi Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru; Thara Machado, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru; Ganesha C, District Hospital, Ramanagar; and Nanda Prakash, Cheluvamba Hospital, Mysuru.</p>