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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Minister U T Khader hails role of nurses in patient care

Twelve nurses received excellence awards, each of which carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a memento.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 23:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNurses

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