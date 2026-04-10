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Karnataka minister urges Centre to address auto gas supply issue at earliest

The minister held a meeting with senior officials and representatives from state-run oil and gas companies regarding the auto gas supply issue, following the crisis in West Asia.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 10:50 IST
Karnataka NewsgasAutoK H Muniyappa

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