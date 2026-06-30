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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka minister urges Centre to fund retrofitting costs under Jal Jeevan Mission

Khandre also pressed the Union Minister to release pending central funds to Karnataka for the speedy implementation of JJM works across the state.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 17:05 IST
Karnataka NewsJal Jeevan MissionEshwar KhandreFund

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