Karnataka minister urges Centre to fund retrofitting costs under Jal Jeevan Mission

<p>New Delhi: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> on Tuesday urged the Centre to fully bear the cost of retrofitting and augmentation works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), saying it would otherwise impose a heavy financial burden on the state.</p><p>Khandre met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil here and submitted a detailed memorandum. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna was also present during the meeting.</p>.Man hurls slipper at 'combative' Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar at Kempegowda Jayanti programme in Chikkaballapur.<p>In his memorandum, Khandre pointed out that the Jal Shakti Ministry had earlier asked states to bear the cost of retrofitting and augmentation works. For Karnataka, this amounts to a total of Rs 25,451 crore. The state has already spent Rs 14,382 crore, while another Rs 11,069 crore remains to be paid. He strongly requested the Centre to take over these expenses.</p><p>Khandre also pressed the Union Minister to release pending central funds to Karnataka for the speedy implementation of JJM works across the state.</p><p>On the Yattinahole Project, the Minister requested the Centre to bear the Rs 4,708.14 crore under JJM scheme, as the project is exclusively meant for providing drinking water.</p>.Minister Khandre seeks restoration of Bengaluru-Bidar flight timings.<p>He further stated that an additional Rs 9,416 crore is required to complete the remaining works of the project and asked the Jal Shakti Ministry to bear 50 per cent of this cost.</p><p>Highlighting the acute drinking water shortage in Kalaburagi (Kalburgi) and Bidar districts, Khandre said the state government has prepared a comprehensive plan to address the issue. The project, estimated to cost Rs 7,200 crore, envisages drawing water from the Narayanapura reservoir to supply 28.9 lakh people across 18 taluks in the two districts. He sought financial assistance from the Centre for this initiative.</p>