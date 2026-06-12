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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Minor bike riders pose threat to public safety in Hubballi

The number of underage riders has been increasing year after year, posing a challenge to the traffic police.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:48 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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