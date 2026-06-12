Karnataka: Minor bike riders pose threat to public safety in Hubballi

<p>Hubballi: Minor bike riders in twin cities are posing a threat to the lives of pedestrians and other motorists along with risking their lives.</p>.<p>The number of underage riders has been increasing year after year, posing a challenge to the traffic police. Despite repeated warnings, some parents continue to allow their minor children to ride two-wheelers, seemingly unaware of the serious consequences.</p>.India recorded 56 road accidents, 20 deaths every hour in 2024: Report.<p>Traffic police warn that minors often lack the experience and proper licensing required for safe riding making accidents more likely. Reckless riding, wrong-side driving, signal violations, and stunts not only endanger the riders themselves but also disrupt traffic flow and jeopardise public safety.</p>.<p>The cops point to easy access to vehicles, peer pressure and social media trends as major contributors to this problem.</p>.<p><strong>‘Strict action’</strong></p>.<p>Mahadev H G, a senior citizen from Vidya Nagar, expressed his concern saying, “We are scared to go out during peak hours because many highschool and PU college students ride bikes rashly and recklessly. They don’t have any fear. Police should frequently visit schools and colleges to educate teachers, students and parents about the dangers of allowing minors on two-wheelers. Fines and warnings alone are not enough to curb this behavior.”</p>.<p><strong>‘Be responsible’</strong></p>.<p>DCP (Crime and Traffic) Raveesh C R emphasised parental responsibility. “Parents should ensure their children never ride two-wheelers illegally. If an untoward incident occurs, the parents will bear the consequences. Following traffic rules is a collective social responsibility and the cooperation of citizens is essential to maintain law and order. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, underage riders and their parents can face fines of up to Rs 25,000 and imprisonment of up to three months if caught riding illegally,” he warned.</p>.<p>He said that they have been conducting awareness campaigns for school and college students and general public to highlight the risks involved. In the last five months, 67 programmes were conducted in the limits of north, south, east and Dharwad traffic police stations to create awareness among school and college students about traffic rules. However, without strict enforcement and collective social responsibility, the issue of minor bike riders will continue to pose a serious challenge to road safety in <br>Hubballi-Dharwad.</p>