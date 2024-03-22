JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Miscreants pilfer 12,000-litre diesel from Petronet MHB pipeline

Last Updated 22 March 2024, 04:46 IST
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 04:46 IST

Mangaluru: About 12,000 litres of diesel worth Rs 9.60 lakh was stolen by miscreants by allegedly drilling to the Petronet MHB underground pipeline at Aladka in Belthangady taluk.

In a complaint, Petronet MHB Limited Neriya Station in-charge Rajan G, a native of Mavelikara in Kerala, made the allegations noting that the Petronet pipeline supplies diesel from Mangaluru- Hassan- Bengaluru. He has suspected pilferage of diesel by miscreants between March 16 and 19 night.

In spite of knowing that it is dangerous to drill near the pipeline, the miscreants have drilled and stolen 12,000 litres of diesel using a 2.5 inch High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipe. A case has been registered at Dharmasthala station under IPC Sections 427, 285, 379 and Section 3(2) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Investigation is under way.

(Published 22 March 2024, 04:46 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

