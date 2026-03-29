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Karnataka: Mishaps continue unabated as ESCOMS trip on rising infrastructure

In the last decade, more human deaths have occurred due to electrical mishaps under GESCOM and HESCOM limits, which cover 14 districts of North Karnataka.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:03 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:03 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaKalaburagiGescom

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