<p>Kalaburagi: Rising population and infrastructure growth pose a tough challenge to electricity supply companies in preventing electrical mishaps.</p>.<p>In the last decade, more human deaths have occurred due to electrical mishaps under GESCOM and HESCOM limits, which cover 14 districts of North Karnataka.</p>.<p>In this region, 1,154 human deaths and thousands of injuries have been reported, out of the approximately 2,500 human fatalities in the state since 2021-22. </p>.<p>Fatalities have not declined even after GESCOM spent Rs 228 crore over the last decade to prevent accidents in the seven districts under its purview.</p>.<p>Thousands of animal deaths are also reported across all five electricity supply companies. A total of 265 human deaths were reported in Bengaluru in the last two years.</p>.<p>GESCOM officials maintained that several factors — old power lines, encroachments and failure of electrical linemen to take precautionary measures before start of monsoon and summer — are responsible for power mishaps.</p>.<p>The company’s superintendent engineer Mumtaz A H said GESCOM was doing its best to prevent power tragedies despite staff shortage and population growth.</p>.<p>She said linemen face growing burden as urbanisation requires them to handle more areas.</p>.<p>The official said Kalyana Karnataka region has traditional overhead power lines, unlike underground lines in densely populated urban areas, commercial and high-tech industrial hubs of Bengaluru, where space for traditional overhead lines is either unavailable or restricted.</p>.<p>Mumtaz said the company is increasing the use of covered conductors and aerial bunched cables to improve system reliability, reduce technical and commercial (AT&C) losses and prevent electrical accidents.</p>.<p>This initiative involves replacing existing overhead HT/LT lines with covered conductors or underground cables, she said.</p>.<p>Officials said long overhead power lines in the region are a significant cause of electrical accidents, frequently leading to line snapping, which results in fatalities, serious burns and fire hazards.</p>.<p>High summer temperatures in the region severely impact overhead power infrastructure leading to insulator failure, excessive conductor sag, premature transformer failure or explosions and subsequent electrical accidents.</p>.<p>“We need to analyse data on human and animal fatalities alongside population and infrastructure growth in the last decade. Encroachments are occurring near old power lines. We are in a state of under-drawal of power against the power crisis earlier. All these factors contribute to electrical accidents. We are following government policy regarding safety norms. The HT/LT line ratio has declined to 1.125, which reduced energy losses, improved voltage stability and decreased transformer failures,” Mumtaz said.</p>.<p>HESCOM managing director Vyshali M L attributed most electrical accidents to the large network of irrigation systems in North Karnataka, particularly on farms, due to electrocution related to pumpsets and illegal connections.</p>.<p><strong>Awareness programmes</strong></p>.<p>“We are conducting awareness programmes about safety measures apart from undertaking reconductoring to upgrade power infrastructure. This includes replacing older, lower-capacity conductors with higher-capacity conductors by identifying hazardous zones like schools and colleges,” she said.</p>.<p>Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sharanabasappa Pappa attributes electrical mishaps to GESCOM’s negligence.</p>.<p>He said the increase in business establishments over the last few decades is driving a significant surge in power demand, leading to higher electricity consumption and increased requirements for upgraded or new connections.</p>.<p>“Despite substantial investments in safety measures, electric mishaps have not shown a significant, proportional decline. The excess load on transformers has increased due to rising power connections, resulting in electric short-circuits. Laxity by officials in upgrading capacity leads to frequent failures and power outages,” he said.</p>.<p>Activists and safety experts have raised concerns over electrical accidents and flagged neglect of safety measures by escoms. </p>.<p>They claimed outdated infrastructure, breaching of safety protocols and inadequate resource allocation contribute to mishaps.</p>.<p>“Shabby work is undertaken without adhering to standards while constructing or expanding distribution network. Electrical accidents are a human rights issue. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission must take remedial measures based on safety audit by a third party or independent agency,” Deepak Gala, president of Hyderabad-Karnataka environment awareness and protection organisation, said. </p>