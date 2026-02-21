<p>Gadag: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokayukta">Lokayukta </a>sleuths on Saturday held Shirahatti MLA Chandru Lamani and two of his personal assistants while receiving Rs five lakh bribe from a contractor.</p><p>According to Lokayukta police sources, Lamani had allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh in a bribe from a contractor in connection with a work of the Minor Irrigation Department. Regarding this, Class -1 contractor Vijay Pujar of Chinchali village of Gadag taluk had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police.</p>.Lokayukta traps DC of Excise along with two colleagues while accepting Rs 25 lakh bribe .<p>Lokayukta police held the BJP MLA, and his personal assistants Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Nayak while receiving Rs five lakh bribe, at Balaji Hospital of Laxmehwar town on Saturday at around 2:15 pm. During the Lokayukta raid, Guru Nayak threw an envelope containing Rs 50,000 cash into a compound of a private school behind the hospital. Lokayukta police seized that amount, along with Rs 4.50 lakh found at the hospital, sources added.</p><p>Gadaga Lokayukta DySP Vijay Biradar, Inspector Paramesh Kavatagi and other personnel conducted the raid, under the leadership of Lokayukta SP Siddhalingappa.</p>