Karnataka: MLA Chandru Lamani arrested for accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe from contractor

According to Lokayukta police sources, Dr Lamani had allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh in a bribe from a contractor in connection with a work of the Minor Irrigation Department.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 13:22 IST
