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Karnataka MLAs group photoshoot triggers speculation about leadership change, cabinet rejig

The timing of the group photoshoot gave rise to speculation, as such an exercise is generally held during the end of the Assembly's five years tenure, which is 2028 in this case.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 17:10 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 17:10 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahKarntaka Politics

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