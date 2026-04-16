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Karnataka MLAs meet Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi, urge Congress high command to reshuffle Cabinet

The group also plans to meet AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal to press their single-point agenda of a cabinet rejig on Friday.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:00 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressSiddaramaiahRandeep Singh SurjewalaCabinet Reshuffle

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