<p>New Delhi: A group of Congress MLAs from Karnataka met Congress General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/randeep-singh-surjewala">Randeep Singh Surjewala</a> here on Thursday and urged him to suggest Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take up cabinet reshuffle. </p><p>The MLAs, who are in the national capital to push their demand, urged the party's high command to allow Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to proceed with the long-pending cabinet rejig and induct fresh faces.</p><p>The legislators already met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and conveyed their demands.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior MLA and Karnataka’s special representative in Delhi, T B Jayachandra, said around 20 MLAs met Surjewala and reminded him about the pending cabinet expansion and reshuffle.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle | MLAs to return to Bengaluru after meeting party top brass.<p>"Surjewala assured us that he would bring the matter to the notice of the concerned persons in the party,” Jayachandra said.</p><p>The group also plans to meet AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal to press their single-point agenda of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cabinet-reshuffle">cabinet rejig</a> on Friday. </p><p>The MLAs are, however, unlikely to meet Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is occupied with the ongoing Parliament session. The session is currently discussing the delimitation of constituencies and the proposal for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.</p>