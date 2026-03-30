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Karnataka MLAs to get three tickets for IPL matches, two tickets for International tourneys: D K Shivakumar

He said, 'If anyone is not interested in IPL tickets, they may inform us in writing and we will not provide them tickets. No one is being compelled.'
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaIPLD K Shivakumar

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