Karnataka: MLC A H Vishwanath welcomes Kharge as PM face of I.N.D.I.A

Bengaluru: MLC A H Vishwanath has welcomed Mallikarjun Kharge being portrayed as the prime ministerial face of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).
Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said, "Born to a labourer from the oppressed class, he became labour minister. He served as MLA, MP, Central minister and has vast experience in administration and politics. If he becomes the prime minister, the country will be happy. I am among those who are pro-democracy and would be happy to see him as PM. After H D Deve Gowda, Kharge has an opportunity to become PM from Karnataka. So, the people of the state should welcome it unitedly".
Vishwanath condemned the suspension of 142 MPs and said, "Parliament sessions are meant for discussions. Opposition parties question and the ruling party must be friendly and must answer. If they ask them not to talk at all, what example are we setting for future people's representatives?"
"Earlier when Kumba Mela was held, Covid cases multiplied. Now, when Covid cases are increasing, so many people are invited for the inauguration of Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir. Now, Covid cases may spread again," Vishwanath said.