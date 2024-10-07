Karnataka MLC byelection: Four candidates left in the fray

<p>Mangaluru: There are four candidates in fray for the MLC byelection from Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Authorities’ Constituency.</p><p>As Monday was the last date for withdrawal of nomination, Muhammed Riyaz who had filed nomination as an independent candidate has withdrawn his nomination. </p><p>Those in fray are Kishore B R (BJP), Raju Poojary (Congress), Anwar Sadat S (SDPI), and Dinakar Ullal (Independent). </p>.Karnataka Congress fields Raju Poojary for MLC bypoll.<p>The election will be held on October 21 and the counting will be held on October 24.</p><p>The byelection will be held to the seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary of the BJP who was elected as Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. </p><p>The vacancy was created on June 15, 2024 following Poojary’s resignation to the Council. His term in the council was until January, 2028.</p>