Karnataka MLC elections: Expelled from BJP, independent candidate alleges saffron party member distributing money to appease voters

Udupi: Independent candidate from South West Graduate constituency, Raghupathi Bhat, accused the BJP counterpart of appeasing voters by distributing money.
Several households in Shivamogga, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru were given money, he told media persons after exercising his franchise at Manipal Junior College.
“Many have called me and informed me about the same,” Bhat said.
For the first time money has been distributed in the history of the South-West Graduate constituency election, the candidate claimed.
“I am confident of my victory. Voters are in favour of me. It is not possible to buy votes. They published a fake video claiming that I had withdrawn from the election,” Bhat stated.
“From tomorrow onwards, I shall be an active BJP worker. I will also celebrate the victory tomorrow. I used to be a counting agent in the past," the former BJP MLA who was expelled from the party said.
The BJP should win the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Lok Sabha constituencies, he asserted. '
On the exit polls, Bhat stated that he, too, is optimistic about PM Modi's victory. "Modi will achieve huge success," he said.
Published 03 June 2024, 07:42 IST