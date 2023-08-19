Karnataka MLC nominees: Miffed Congress ministers write to party high command

The discontent within Congress has reached the party’s top brass, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, with four senior Dalit ministers recording in writing their opposition to the nomination of former IRS officer Sudhama Das as an MLC.
Ministers G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, H C Mahadevappa and R B Timmapur have written to both Sonia and Kharge on the matter.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has finalised the names of former ministers M R Seetharam, Umashree and Das for nominations as MLCs.
In their letter, the ministers have in particular expressed dissent to the nomination of Das, miffed that they were not take into confidence by the party leadership before finalising the names.
“So far, neither the state leadership nor the high command has discussed this matter with us. We feel terribly let down,” they stated.
They also questioned the Das’ credibility by alleging that he retired from service during his stint at the Enforcement Directorate for “strange reasons”. He was later appointed as the information commissioner and he resigned in March this year to join the Congress ahead of the polls.
The ministers were also irked that a newbie, who has not contributed to the party’s victory in the polls, has been nominated as an MLC by overlooking others who have worked for
the party.
Confirming the letter, Muniyappa said, “Yes, we have written to the high command...There are several Dalit leaders who have worked for the party for the last 30 years and our intention is to get them justice.”
Meanwhile, an organisation named Karnataka Rajya Muslim Janangada Vedike wrote to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot questioning how people with “dubious” track records are being nominated as MLCs.
They questioned the credibility of all three proposed nominees - Seetharam, Umashree and Das.
The complaint claimed that Das was rumoured to have helped “two Congress ministers” raided by IT and ED for money laundering.
The outfit also claimed that Seetharam faced various allegations.
On Umashree, the complaint stated that she cannot be considered for nomination under the “eminent personality” quota as she was an active Congress member.
“If such persons are nominated to the Upper House, the whole credibility of the Upper House will be damaged irreparably,” the complaint stated.