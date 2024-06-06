Karnataka MLC polls: Congress loses ST, SWT seats

Marithibbegowda, who had won from the constituency four times as Congress candidate in 2,000, independent in 2006, in 2012 and 2018 as JD(S) candidate, has lost his fifth election.

In the South Teachers constituency - in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar and Hassan districts - 88.07 per cent of polling was registered as 18,986 voters cast their votes, out of 21,549 voters.

South West Teachers constituency

In the South West Teachers constituency, BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate S L Bhojegowda of JD(S) secured 9,829 first preferential votes and won with a margin of 5,267 votes against Congress candidate K K Manjunath Kumar, who secured 4,562 votes. 821 ballot papers were rejected.

Bhojegowda said, "I dedicate this victory to the teachers, as they have elected me with first preferential votes. I had won when I contested as JD(S) candidate last term. This time, the alliance with the BJP further strengthened my candidature, as every one worked with proper coordination. I am thankful to leaders of both parties."

In the South West Teachers constituency - Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Udupi districts - 82.56 per cent polling was registered as 19,479 votes were cast out of 23,402 voters.