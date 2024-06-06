Karnataka MLC polls: Congress loses ST, SWT seats

Mysuru: Guarantee schemes, strategies and intensive campaign of the Congress have failed to bear fruits again in the state with the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidates winning the biennial poll to the Karnataka Legislative Council from South Teachers, South West Teachers. The BJP candidate is also leading in South West Graduates constituency.
K Vivekananda of JD(S) won from the South Teachers constituency. He secured 10,823 first preferential votes and won with a margin of 4,622 votes, against Congress candidate Marithibbegowda who secured 6,201 votes. 1,049 ballot papers were rejected.
Marithibbegowda, who had won from the constituency four times as Congress candidate in 2,000, independent in 2006, in 2012 and 2018 as JD(S) candidate, has lost his fifth election.
In the South Teachers constituency - in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajnagar and Hassan districts - 88.07 per cent of polling was registered as 18,986 voters cast their votes, out of 21,549 voters.
South West Teachers constituency
In the South West Teachers constituency, BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate S L Bhojegowda of JD(S) secured 9,829 first preferential votes and won with a margin of 5,267 votes against Congress candidate K K Manjunath Kumar, who secured 4,562 votes. 821 ballot papers were rejected.
Bhojegowda said, "I dedicate this victory to the teachers, as they have elected me with first preferential votes. I had won when I contested as JD(S) candidate last term. This time, the alliance with the BJP further strengthened my candidature, as every one worked with proper coordination. I am thankful to leaders of both parties."
In the South West Teachers constituency - Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shivamogga and Udupi districts - 82.56 per cent polling was registered as 19,479 votes were cast out of 23,402 voters.
South West Graduates Constituency
Counting of votes under way in the South West Graduates constituency. At the end of second round of counting, BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate Dhananjaya Sarji secured 14077 votes and is leading with a margin of 8827 votes against Congress candidate, Aayanur Manjunatha, who has secured 5250 votes. BJP rebel candidate, K Raghupathi Bhat, who contested independently, has secured 5091 and is in the third place.
In the South West Graduates constituency - Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shimoga and Udupi districts - 78.19 per cent polling was registered as 66,529 voters cast their votes out of 85,089 voters.
Counting of votes for all three seats was held at Maharani's Science College on JLB Road in Mysuru on Thursday.
JD(S) leaders G T Devegowda and Sa Ra Mahesh said these victories indicate that people have approved of BJP-JD(S) alliance.
Strong room was opened amid tight police security in the presence of Mysuru Regional Commissioner G C Prakash by 7:45 am and the counting began around 8 am. The counting was done on 14 tables. There was one supervisor and two assistants at each table.
One agent for each candidate was allowed for each table. Voting for all three constituencies were held on Monday.
In view of the counting Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth had imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Mysuru city, from 6 am on Thursday to 5 pm on Friday.