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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka MLC polls: Congress move sets stage for seventh-seat battle

Each candidate requires a minimum of 28 votes to win. Based on the current party position in the Assembly, Congress can comfortably win four seats, while the BJP can bag two.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumarlegislative council

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