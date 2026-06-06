Karnataka MLC polls: Congress move sets stage for seventh-seat battle

<p>Bengaluru: By securing a Legislative Council ticket for his aide Vinay Karthik, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> has intensified the race for the Upper House, setting up a potential showdown with the JD(S) for the crucial seventh seat.</p><p>Election to seven Legislative Council seats is scheduled for June 18 and MLAs are the voters. </p><p>Each candidate requires a minimum of 28 votes to win. Based on the current party position in the Assembly, Congress can comfortably win four seats, while the BJP can bag two.</p> .Karnataka: Congress finalises candidates for Rajya Sabha, MLC polls.<p>A seventh candidate in the fray will make expelled and independent MLAs crucial. </p><p>If the JD(S), which is toying with the idea of fielding its former lawmaker BM Farooq, does not put up a fight, then Karthik will be elected unopposed. But Congress is already working out a scenario in which the JD(S) forces an election for the seventh seat.</p><p>Congress has 134 MLAs, BJP 62, and JD(S) 18. There are two Independents, one MLA each from the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha (SKP). Three expelled BJP MLAs are serving as unattached members, while two seats remain vacant -- one due to Congress' Vinay Kulkarni's disqualification and another following D Sudhakar's death. </p> .<p>Based on these numbers, Congress can elect four candidates with 28 votes each and still have a surplus of 22 votes. To win the seventh seat, Congress will need six additional votes and manoeuvring is on, sources said. </p><p>The JD(S), with 18 MLAs, will be short of 10 votes to elect its candidate. Even if ally BJP transfers its six surplus votes, after securing the victory of its two candidates with the required 56 votes, the alliance tally would rise only to 24. JD(S) would still be four votes short. Even if Gali Janardhana Reddy (KRPP) and expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal vote for the JD(S) candidate, the alliance would still fall short by two votes. </p><p>Even if Congress secures the support of MLAs Shivaram Hebbar and ST Somashekar (expelled from BJP), Darshan Puttannaiah (SKP) and Independents Latha Mallikarjun and KH Puttaswamy Gowda (Independents), it could reach the magic figure of 28 with the Speaker’s vote. </p><p>The JD(S) also faces the threat of cross-voting. It will have to ensure 18 of its votes remain intact.</p>