Karnataka MLC polls cross-voting: BJP president Nitin Nabin summons state party chief B Y Vijayendra

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> national president Nitin Nabin on Friday summoned Karnataka party chief B Y Vijayendra and other party leaders following cross-voting in the state<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mlc"> Legislative Council</a> polls.</p><p>Nabin and the party has taken a serious note of the cross-voting in the elections with the leaders being summoned to meet the party chief on June 23, <em>PTI </em>reported citing sources. </p><p>In the first election since newly elected Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took charge in Karnataka, the ruling Congress on Thursday won five of the seven Legislative Council seats that went to polls, while the opposition BJP bagged two.</p>.Karnataka Legislative Council polls: Congress smirks as cross-voting hits BJP, JD(S); party jubilant over 'stamp of approval'.<p>The results pointed to cross-voting in favour of the Congress by BJP and JD(S) MLAs as the total number of votes received by the ruling party is 151, which is 11 votes more than the expected 140 votes.</p><p>Eight candidates contested for for seven MLC seats to be elected by MLAs, for which voting was held on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha. Votes were subsequently counted in the evening.</p><p>Five candidates fielded by the Congress, Thippannappa Kamknoor, P V Mohan, B K Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna B S, and Vinay Karthik Prakash, won, while two BJP candidates, Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R, also won. JD(S)' lone candidate, Govindaraju, faced defeat.</p><p>According to the report citing sources, preliminary information suggests that three BJP and eight JD(S) MLAs allegedly cross-voted in this election, and one BJP MLA's vote was declared invalid.</p><p>Admitting cross-voting by BJP MLAs, senior party leader R Ashoka on Thursday said that those who betrayed the party will be identified and a decision will be taken on action against them.</p><p>BJP state president Vijayendra said, "Who did cross-voting and why? Once we get information, the party will decide." </p>