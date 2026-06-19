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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka MLC polls cross-voting: BJP president Nitin Nabin summons state party chief B Y Vijayendra

Admitting cross-voting by BJP MLAs, senior party leader R Ashoka on Thursday said that those who betrayed the party will be identified and a decision will be taken on action against them.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsMLCBY Vijayendracross votingnitin nabin

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