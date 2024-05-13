Karnataka MLC polls: Former BJP MLA decides to contest as independent candidate

He further added, "I want to become the voice of the coastal districts in the legislative council. Coastal districts have faced injustice by denial of tickets to someone from the region. Senior leaders in the party had promised me a ticket to contest from the South West Graduates constituency after I was denied a ticket to contest during the assembly election in 2023."

He also expressed displeasure over giving ticket to someone who had joined the party recently. "I am not against Dr Sarji. I would not have contested as an independent candidate if the ticket was announced for senior party workers, who have been working for the party for the last several years. However, caste and money power is given priority while announcing tickets for the MLC election. Hence I decided to contest as an independent candidate," he said.

According to Raghupathi Bhat, over 38,000 graduates have been enrolled in the voters list newly. "After I was promised a ticket to contest from the graduates constituency, I have been motivating graduates and teachers to enroll for the voters list in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga districts," he said, adding that, "In DK and Udupi, 38,000 graduates have been enrolled in the list. Even BJP workers, graduates, teachers have urged me to contest as an independent candidate."