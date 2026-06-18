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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka MLC polls: Ruling Congress wins five of seven seats, BJP two

Eight candidates were in the fray for seven MLC seats to be elected by MLAs, for which voting was held at Vidhana Soudha here.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 15:51 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressMLC

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