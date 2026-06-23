Karnataka MLC polls: State BJP chief Vijayendra bats for Dharmasthala truth test to find cross-voters

<p>Bengaluru: The row in the BJP over some of its MLAs cross-voting for the Congress in the recent Legislative Council poll has a taken a fresh turn, with the saffron outfit's state president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday proposing a legislature party meeting in the temple town of Dharmasthala to "decide the truth". </p>.<p>He said he would discuss the matter with the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka. </p>. A day after cross-voting, former minister writes to B Y Vijayendra; seeks action against 'anti-party' elements.<p>"Workers are upset with the behaviour of our MLAs. All 63 BJP MLAs are being suspected… I have decided today, I will speak to LoP R Ashoka too. Very soon, if possible, in the coming week only, we will call our LP meeting in Dharmasthala… However big we may be, all of us believe in God. The truth has to be decided in Dharmasthala," Vijayendra told reporters.</p>.<p>Vijayendra also noted that he and Ashoka would go to Delhi to meet BJP national president Nitin Nabin and explain the political developments in the state. </p>.<p>However, Vijayendra's proposal for the LP meeting in Dharmasthala has not gone down well with a section in the party, with senior BJP leader S Suresh Kumar saying that the temple town shouldn't be dragged into the political row. </p>.'Had warned about possible cross-voting, state BJP leaders paid no heed': Sadananda Gowda on MLC polls.<p>"Truly, our party president’s announcement has confused me. This doesn't feel right to me, somehow... Dharmasthala has its own sanctity. Let us not drag Dharmasthala into the low-level cross-voting in politics," Suresh Kumar said in a post on social media.</p>.<p>Stating that some people had obtained "sadistic pleasure" by maligning Dharmasthala, Kumar said: "If heroes who cross-voted take an oath before the Dharmasthala deity Manjunatha and display their moral bankruptcy, the maligning will only increase. Such an act, which seeks to malign the greatness of Manjunatha, shall not be taken up." </p>.Karnataka MLC polls cross-voting: BJP president Nitin Nabin summons state party chief B Y Vijayendra.<p>While the ruling Congress was widely expected to win five out of the seven MLC seats that went to polls, the sheer scale of the cross-voting (11 votes from the BJP and the JD(S) together, and one invalid vote from the BJP) has rattled the NDA. </p>.<p>Currently, a three-member fact-finding committee comprising MLC CT Ravi, BJP state vice-president N Mahesh and Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai is probing the "truth" about the cross-voting. </p>