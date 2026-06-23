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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka MLC polls: State BJP chief Vijayendra bats for Dharmasthala truth test to find cross-voters

A 3-member fact-finding panel comprising MLC CT Ravi, BJP state vice-president N Mahesh and Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai is probing the cross-voting matter.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:15 IST
BJPB Y VijayendraMLC pollsDharmasthala

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