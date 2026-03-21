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Karnataka Mountaineering Association celebrates 60th anniversary

The highlight of this year’s programmes will be an attempt to scale Mount Everest (29,029 feet) by Santhosh Devarajappa and Prof Dr Chinmayee Thrishulamurthy.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 02:31 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:31 IST
Karnataka News

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