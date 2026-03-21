<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Mountaineering Association is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Sunday at 3.30 pm at Yavanika, Karnataka State Youth Centre, Nrupathunga Road.</p>.Mountains as a living archive of memory.<p>The highlight of this year’s programmes will be an attempt to scale Mount Everest (29,029 feet) by Santhosh Devarajappa and Prof Dr Chinmayee Thrishulamurthy. </p><p>They will attempt the climb this spring, during April–May 2026, via the traditional South Col route from Nepal. </p>.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will flag off the Mount Everest expedition on Sunday.</p>