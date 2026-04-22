<p>Bengaluru: The proposed amendments to the excise rules could see the removal of mandatory sugar content disclosures on beer and liquor labels. The move, outlined in a draft notification issued by the finance department, has sparked concerns regarding public health and transparency.</p>.<p>Sources from the industry suggest the disclosure was cited as a reason for falling sales.</p>.<p>However, the health implications are significant. For instance, a 650 ml bottle of beer with an 8 per cent sugar content contains more than 50 gm of sugar, a detail that would be hidden from consumers under the new rules.</p>.New ‘Alcohol-in-Beverage’ tax model triggers price concerns in Bengaluru.<p>According to the draft notification dated April 10, the government intends to amend the Karnataka Excise (Brewery) Rules, 1967 and the Karnataka Excise (Bottling of Liquor) Rules, 1967. </p>.<p>The draft notification says, “In clause (f), the ‘Note’ and entries relating thereto shall be omitted.” This section pertains to liquor prepared from malt or grain, where sugar addition is capped at 25 per cent by weight (of the malt), including ale, porter and stout.</p>.<p>The proposed withdrawal has drawn sharp criticism from public observers.</p>.<p>Many argue that the move prioritises industry interests over consumer health.</p>.<p>“The more regressive move by the Karnataka government has been the withdrawal of mandatory sugar disclosure on the beer label,” said Aruna Urs, founder of Huli spirits distillery, in a post on X.</p>.<p>Aruna said drinking three beers of a typical local brand can introduce about 150 gm of sugar into your system, which will take a toll on the consumer’s health.</p>.<p>In contrast, many foreign premium beers specify on their labels that they contain 0 per cent sugar.</p>.<p>Just a year ago, the department had directed brewers that if sugar is used as a raw material, it must not exceed 25% of the total weight of the malt. Also, it must be declared in the ingredients’ list, with the health of consumers in mind.</p>.<p><strong>Feedback invited</strong></p>.<p>The government has invited objections or suggestions regarding these draft rules before the 10-day expiry period.</p>.<p>Finance secretary Ritesh Kumar Singh told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the industry welcomed this move.</p>.<p>“This has been a long-standing demand from the industry,” he said.</p>.<p>“It was examined by the expert resource mobilisation committee as part of far-reaching excise reforms. This draft report will now be put forward for public comment”.</p>