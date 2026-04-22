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Karnataka move to drop sugar disclosure on beer labels draws criticism

According to the draft notification dated April 10, the government intends to amend the Karnataka Excise (Brewery) Rules, 1967 and the Karnataka Excise (Bottling of Liquor) Rules, 1967.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 22:43 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 22:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaExciseAlcoholsugar

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