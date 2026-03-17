<p>A meeting attended by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> MPs here on Tuesday decided to take an all-party delegation comprising MPs from the state to meet Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> to urge early clearances for pending state irrigation projects.<br><br>Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> chaired the meeting, which was attended by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from all political parties of the state.<br><br>The meeting was convened to discuss pending issues related to interstate water disputes and other irrigation projegs at the Centre including Mekedatu, Mahadayi, and Upper Krishna Project.<br><br>In the meeting, it was decided to convene one more meeting before the monsoon session of Parliament, mostly in June. Following that, a delegation of MPs would meet the Prime Minister to apprise him of the state's demands regarding these irrigation projects.</p>.Shivakumar to meet Karnataka MPs in Delhi over Andhra Pradesh objections to Upper Krishna project on March 17.<p>The meeting also resolved that all MPs, cutting across party lines, should fight unitedly for the state's cause in interstate irrigation issues, Shivakumar told mediapersons after the meeting.<br><br>“We have in principle agreed to cooperate with each other. In Karnataka, there has been a very good tradition. As far as water, land and language are concerned, we have always been one..." former Chief Minister and Haveri BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.<br><br>The meeting was also attended by Law Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-k-patil">H K Patil</a>, Industries Minister M B Patil, state legal advisor on interstate water disputes Mohan Katarki, and officials.</p>