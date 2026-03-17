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Karnataka MPs to meet PM Modi on pending irrigation issues

The meeting was convened to discuss pending issues related to interstate water disputes and other irrigation projegs at the Centre including Mekedatu, Mahadayi, and Upper Krishna Project.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsPM ModiDK Shivakumar

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