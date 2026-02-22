<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>government is considering restricting usage of mobile phones and social media for children below the age of 16 years.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>discussed this in the meeting of Vice-Chancellors (VC) conclave held on Saturday in Bengaluru and sought opinions of VCs. During the discussion, Siddaramaiah raised concerns about addiction to mobile, online gaming, impact of social media on academics and physical fitness of children.</p>.Karnataka: School Education Department launches campaign to tackle mobile addiction among kids.<p>However, the sources present in the meeting informed that the VCs gave different opinions, where some mentioned about the use of mobile phones to give homework and work sheets by schools which has become a practice post Covid pandemic.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH,</em> one of the Vice chancellors said, "Instead of banning completely, the government can consider restricting few sites, mandating parents control/access, ensuring cyber safety. Mobile phones have become a part of our daily life and even for children."</p><p>As per the information the department of IT-BT in association with school education and Home department is preparing a proposal.</p><p>It can be recalled that the government has recently launched a campaign "Mobile Bidi Pustaka Hidi" to encourage children to read books and visit libraries.</p>