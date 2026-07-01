Karnataka mum as CBSE, ICSE schools flout Kannada Act

<p>The NCERT’s third-language Kannada textbook (R3) for CBSE schools in the state has raised questions over the status of the Kannada Language Learning Act, which requires all schools to teach Kannada language as either the first or second language.</p><p>The state government is facing flak for “inefficiency” in making sure the law is applicable to all schools, even those affiliated to the CBSE and CISCE.</p> .<p>V P Niranjanaradhya, Development Educationist who is also member of the High Power Committee constituted to monitor the implementation of the Act said, “The committee was constituted in 2022 to ensure effective implementation and it is headed by the School Education Minister. But I don’t remember when the committee met last. This shows the state government’s commitment to Kannada.”</p><p>He added, “The state government is not implementing their own legislation and this shows the inefficiency and ignorance towards the language.”</p><p>Chairperson of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Purushothama Bilimale opined that the School Education department must challenge this move by CBSE in the court. “This is a clear violation of Kannada Language Learning Act 2015. The implementation of the Act has completely gone off track,” he said.</p> .<p>Bilimale even wrote to then minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa reminding him about the Act soon after CBSE’s announcement of the three language policy. “We will meet Chief Minister D K Shivakumar soon,” he said.</p><p>Bilimale even had a meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary of the School Education and Literacy department Rashmi Mahesh and discussed the issue on Monday.</p><p>According to the Act, the Deputy Directors of the School Education department are authorised to issue notices to schools violating the Act.</p>