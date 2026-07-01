Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka mum as CBSE, ICSE schools flout Kannada Act

The state government is facing flak for “inefficiency” in making sure the law is applicable to all schools, even those affiliated to the CBSE and CISCE.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 00:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 00:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCBSENCERTICSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us