Karnataka: Muslim Congress leaders miffed over MLC nomination 'rejig'

The Governor's office is in receipt of complaints by Karnataka Rajya Muslim Jana Jagruthi Vedike and others against the proposed nominations of MR Seetharam, Mansoor Ali and Sudhama Das. Special Secretary to Governor R Prabhushankar has asked Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma "examine" the complaints. Also, there is opposition within Congress to nominate Sudhama Das given that his is a newbie in the party.