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Karnataka: Muslims’ meet demands better political representation for community

The federation also sought a binding timeline for the submission of the caste survey report, which could help the community get a fair representation and also reservation.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 21:53 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 21:53 IST
IndiaKarnataka

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