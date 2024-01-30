Karnataka: NABARD projects priority sector credit target of Rs 3.97 lakh crore in 2024-25

Bengaluru: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a credit potential of Rs 3.97 lakh crore for priority sector lending in Karnataka during 2024-25, its Chief General Manager (CGM) T Ramesh said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the State Credit Seminar for Karnataka at their Regional Office, the NABARD CGM said the estimated credit potential is 10.67 per cent higher than the previous years’ credit projection.