Karnataka: NCLT declares Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed, wife, son bankrupt

<p>Bengaluru: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, has declared Naseer Ahmed, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Congress, as “bankrupt” under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).</p>.<p>The bench passed this order against Naseer for failing to repay Rs 1,454 crore outstanding loan amount of his erstwhile company Scotts Garments Limited, Bengaluru, which is liquidated. The declaration leads to his disqualification as MLC under both section 140 of the IBC and Article 191 (1) c of the constitution.</p>.<p>The NCLT has also declared Naseer’s wife Nuzhat Aisha Naseer, and son Awaiz Ahmed as “bankrupt”. Nuzhat and Awaiz were erstwhile directors of the company as well as personal guarantors for the loan. The NCLT bench, comprising Sunil Kumar Aggarwal (judicial member) and Radhakrishna Sreepada (technical member) passed the order on an application filed by the State Bank of India, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank. The liquidation proceedings had commenced in 2019.</p>.Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fires Naseer Ahmed as political secretary amid Davangere South bypoll 'sabotage' row.<p>The NCLT has appointed an Insolvency Professional as Bankruptcy Trustee to take custody of all the assets and/estates of Naseer, his wife and son for recovering the dues to the creditors. The Bankruptcy Trustee is directed to take into his custody all the assets, properties, and actionable claims of the bankrupt and take necessary steps to ensure preservation, protection, security and maintenance of those properties, the NCLT order said.</p>.<p>The consortium of banks had initiated the proceedings after the corporate debtor was classified as nonperforming asset (NPA) in 2018. The State Bank of India and IDBI Bank authorised the Canara Bank to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Naseer and others. The bench noted that since no repayment plan was submitted by Naseer and other directors, during the Personal Insolvency Resolution Process, the creditors treated the absence of an approved repayment plan as a deemed repayment plan of ‘nil’ value.</p>.<p>Will challenge the order, says Naseer:</p>.<p>Naseer Ahmed on Friday said he would challenge the NCLT order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai Bench. Reacting to the NCLT’s June 8 order, Ahmed claimed that the ruling contained several contradictions and asserted that he had strong grounds to contest it before the appellate authority.</p>.<p>“There are many contradictions in the order. In Canara Bank’s e-auction notice, the outstanding debt is shown as Rs 527 crore, whereas the Tribunal order mentions the liability as over Rs 1,454 crore,” he said.</p>.<p>Ahmed also reiterated his objection to the invocation of personal guarantees by the lending banks. “We had furnished personal guarantees to SBICAP Trustee Company and not directly to the banks. Therefore, the banks have no right to invoke the guarantees. However, the Tribunal has overruled our objections,” he said. “I will move the petition next week seeking to stay the proceedings,” said Ahmed, as a stay would also stall his disqualification from the Upper House.</p>