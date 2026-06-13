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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: NCLT declares Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed, wife, son bankrupt

The bench passed this order against Naseer for failing to repay Rs 1,454 crore outstanding loan amount.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNCLT

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