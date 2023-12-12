Karnataka needs a manufacturing 2.0 plan: CII Karnataka Chair

Bengaluru: With the country investing big time in infrastructure building (the capex for the sector went up 33% in the last Union Budget) there is a lot of optimism that this buoyancy will sustain even through the election year and beyond. Karnataka has also taken its leap of faith with the Beyond Bengaluru initiative. But is it doing enough? Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Karnataka, in an interview with DH’s Lavpreet Kaur, talks of what more needs to be done to propel the efforts to the next level.
Driven more by services, how can Karnataka scale up on manufacturing?
For Karnataka, the focus has been on decentralisation or ‘Beyond Bengaluru’. It is essential because a state's economic development has to be well-balanced. One cannot have lopsided growth in the economy - driven by just one industry or one city, which is so far the case for Karnataka. I believe in the economics of the cluster concept. Bengaluru has been a major hub of manufacturing with HAL and BEML based here, however, it is not the ‘destination’ of manufacturing. There is a need for a manufacturing 2.0 plan for the state to boost manufacturing-driven growth as well.
While Bengaluru is becoming a global hub for global capability centres (GCCs), Belgaum in northern Karnataka and Tumkur will be critical for the growth of the manufacturing industry simply because of the availability of land, skilled workforce and connectivity.
How has Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, upped its industrial infrastructure?
There's been a push for industrial corridors such as Bengaluru-Chennai & Dharwad in North Karnataka. More industrial clusters have to come up in Karnataka - both generic and industry-specific clusters for machine manufacturing, semiconductors etc.
Bengaluru also needs to focus on infrastructure development - metro and parking being key areas. The only way to deal with the poor infrastructure here is by moving more and more people from personal transport to public transport, making it more efficient.
While PLI schemes and a host of other incentives via the central government, what more can regional governments do to improve the manufacturing base?
I think the policies are very conducive, what we can do more is ease of doing business both at the state and central level. We have improved over the years but still do not stand amongst the top 10 in the world. For a country that is on the path to becoming the third largest economy, we need to get in the top five in terms of ease of doing business.
Central government capex push in the past few budgets - how has it helped the country’s infrastructure and allied sectors?
This is the best time to be in India as it is in the phase of multiplier growth that larger economies went through in the past. The construction equipment industry has been on a growth path on the back of infrastructure growth. The sectors will continue to grow on the back of the massive domestic consumption demand in the country. I am not even worried about how much export-driven growth will happen - that is the icing on the cake.
Any expectations the construction and infra sector has from the upcoming annual budget?
As far as the budget is concerned, it will stay infra-focused for at least the next two decades and capex for the segment will only increase. For a 6.5% growth forecast for GDP, a 1.3-1.4 times growth in capex can be expected for next year’s budget.
Are there any challenges you see ahead of India’s growth story?
The single biggest concern for India going forward will be the talent crisis, India's growth will overrun the availability of skilled employees. Even though we have a massive young workforce, with technology intervention, the skillsets required today are very different and our pace of skilling is not in line with our growth. This skilling gap will cost a big percentage of our growth going forward.