Karnataka needs a manufacturing 2.0 plan: CII Karnataka Chair

For Karnataka, the focus has been on decentralisation or ‘Beyond Bengaluru’. It is essential because a state's economic development has to be well-balanced. One cannot have lopsided growth in the economy - driven by just one industry or one city, which is so far the case for Karnataka. I believe in the economics of the cluster concept. Bengaluru has been a major hub of manufacturing with HAL and BEML based here, however, it is not the ‘destination’ of manufacturing. There is a need for a manufacturing 2.0 plan for the state to boost manufacturing-driven growth as well.