<p>Mandya: MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said, “It is not easy to gain political power. Once you get the CM’s position, it is difficult to retain it. So far, 25 people have become chief ministers of Karnataka. Out of this, five are from backward communities. Dalits have not become the chief minister till now. Siddaramaiah and Devaraj Urs have completed five years.”</p>.<p>It is rare for the Ahinda leaders to get power. But Siddaramaiah is serving as the chief minister for the second time. He has appealed to us to stand by those who work for the community, he said.</p>.<p>Yathindra participated in the felicitation ceremony of Kuruba students in Mandya on Friday.</p>