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Karnataka: New secretary for health department

Manoj Kumar Meena, a 2003-batch officer serving as Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, will succeed Pandey as Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Stamps and Registration and Social Security).
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 21:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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