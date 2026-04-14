<p>Bengaluru: The state government transferred Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday. </p>.<p>Gupta, an IAS officer from the 1997 batch, has not been assigned a new posting. He will be replaced by Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, a 1998-batch IAS officer serving as Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Stamps and Registration and Social Security). </p>.Chanchal Kumar appointed as new secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.<p>Manoj Kumar Meena, a 2003-batch officer serving as Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, will succeed Pandey as Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Stamps and Registration and Social Security). Salma K Fahim, a 2006-batch officer presently serving as Secretary, Labour Department, has been given the concurrent charge as Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. </p>