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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: NICE serves default notice to govt over BMIC project

According to the company, the Framework Agreement comprised a 111-km expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru, a 41-km Peripheral Road around Bengaluru, a 9.1-km Link Road, five townships, etc.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 23:39 IST
Karnataka NewsNICEBMIC

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