Karnataka: NICE serves default notice to govt over BMIC project

<p>Bengaluru: Escalating its long-running battle with the state government, Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd (NICE) has issued a formal notice of default to the Public Works Department (PWD), accusing it of systematically undermining the 1997 Framework Agreement (of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor-BMIC project).</p>.<p>The notice, dated May 6, 2026, has given the state government 60 days to set right the defaults, failing which it has reserved the right to initiate legal proceedings and seek compensation for damages. </p>.<p>Among other things, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nice">NICE</a> Limited wants the government to execute the sale deeds where the compensation has already been paid, complete the pending acquisition proceedings, issue final notifications, transfer government lands, remove encroachments, defend the project in courts, convene meetings of the Empowered Committee and withdraw notices that interfere with its rights over the toll road.</p>.<p>According to the company, the Framework Agreement comprised a 111-km expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru, a 41-km Peripheral Road around Bengaluru, a 9.1-km Link Road, five townships, etc.</p>.1.5-km Bengaluru's NICE Road stretch opened for trial run .<p>The government, it says, had committed to handing over 20,193 acres of land, including 6,956 acres of government land and 13,237 acres of privately acquired land.</p>.<p>“The state government from the year 2004 onwards has adopted an adversarial approach to the project and has spared no efforts to scuttle, stall and defeat the project by deliberately failing to comply with its obligations,” the notice states. </p>.<p>A major part of the notice deals with land acquisition and transfer. NICE Ltd claimed that out of 6,956 acres of government land earmarked for the project, only 5,017 acres and 176 acres of forest land have been handed over. </p>.<p>The company alleged that despite depositing the agreed sale price for 2,029 acres as far back as 2012, sale deeds have been executed for only around 2 acres and 17 guntas.</p>.<p>On the private land front, the company said that while the project envisaged the acquisition of 13,237 acres, final notifications have been issued only for 4,840 acres. Of this, possession has been handed over for only 2,355 acres, awards have been passed for 2,317 acres and sale deeds executed for just 1,697 acres.</p>.New link road to NICE Expressway set to open soon, commute time for Bengaluru motorists to reduce.<p>Ashok Kheny, managing director of NICE Ltd, said the company has been left with little option but to invoke the default clause.</p>.<p>“Investors are suing me for the delay. The company has followed all the rules, but the government has not performed its obligations despite giving assurances before the Supreme Court,” Kheny told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p><strong>PWD’s reply</strong></p>.<p>A senior official from the Public Works Department said the government had formed a cabinet sub-committee in April 2025 to examine the project.</p>.<p>“It is currently not functional as several members of the panel are no longer ministers. We have requested the government to constitute a new committee,” the official said.</p>